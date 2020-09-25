Ivanka Trump makes campaign stop in First Congressional District

WINONA, Minn. (KEYC) — Ivanka Trump is once again in Minnesota as she continues to campaign for her father.
The president’s daughter was at DCM Tech in Winona Friday morning.
During her visit, she talked about trade supporting Native American communities, cutting taxes for families and increasing access to childcare. She also addressed President Donald Trump’s response to the COIVD-19 pandemic.
“The numbers in terms of what would have happened if he hadn’t been visionary in taking those actions which were highly unpopular. The devastation would have been far, far greater," Trump said.
The visit to Minnesota’s First Congressional District comes one day after she joined Vice President Mike Pence at events in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Minneapolis.
President Donald Trump announced Friday he would also be returning to Minnesota, as he is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Duluth Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.