Jefferson Elementary receives national award for student success

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public School’s Jefferson Elementary has been recognized as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School.
The National Blue Ribbon award is given to schools that have shown significant progress in closing the achievement gap among student groups.
“It highlights the really, really hard work that everybody in this building has been doing. Custodians, secretarial staff, our cooks, our para-professionals, our teachers. And also I want to give a shout out to our families. There are awesome families here at Jefferson, our PTO is incredibly supportive. This is a team effort. This is a really big day for our Jefferson family,” said Jefferson Elementary Principal, Scot Johnson.
Jefferson Elementary is one of the 367 schools recognized nationally this year.
