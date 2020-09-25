Jones Metal Welding Lab at SCC officially in use

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College celebrates its newly created Jones Metal Welding Lab on its North Mankato campus.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held outside of the manufacturing wing this morning. Students at SCC can now call The Jones Metal Welding Lab their home for hands-on work. The lab was funded with help from a variety of local businesses and organizations. The project has been in the making for almost seven years.
“They’re very excited and some of them were here last year when we were going through the construction. Now they’re seeing the fruits of the sacrifices they made last year during construction and they were just so excited to get in and use the new tools and equipment. That is going to help them be better prepared for their jobs,” says Dr. Annette Parker, President of South Central College.
The new lab is also expected to help grow the welding industry in and around Mankato.
