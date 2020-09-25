Local school gets crafty, gives back to community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A local school turned their yearly school fundraiser into a day of giving back.
For the past four years, Mt. Olive Lutheran School has held a walking fundraiser, raising funds for their school. But this year amid COVID-19, the school decided to instead have each classroom spend the morning doing projects for people and organizations in the community.
“It’s a service project, so we are giving back to our local community in a number of different ways. We’ve been blessed and we’d like to share that with others and hopefully, it will brighten somebody’s day and bring a little joy into their lives during this difficult time for everybody," said Mt. Olive Lutheran School Principal Adam Pavelchik.
Students tied blankets and made care packages for the local nonprofit Options for Women, as well as birthday bags for the ECHO Food Shelf.
In addition, homemade cards and more care packages were made for nursing homes and veterans.
