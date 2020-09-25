A look at Minnesota’s history with the Electoral College

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Time is running out to respond to the U.S. Census, which plays a role in the Electoral College.
Every ten years, Minnesotans take the census alongside the rest of the United States.
The results directly impact how many electoral votes a state gets.
Following each census, states are assigned a number of seats in the House of Representatives based on population.
The Electoral College was established in 1787 and is a compromise by the framers during the Constitutional Convention.
The compromise falls somewhere between a popular vote and a vote in Congress.
Each state gets as many electors as it has members of Congress.
Candidates need at least 270 electoral votes to win.
The winner of a state gets all the electoral votes for that state with the exception of Maine and Nebraska.
According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the 2010 census altered states' weight in the Electoral College.
Minnesota barely held on to its eighth district in 2010.
It’s a decision that came down to 8,000 census responses.
Minnesota went from 11 electoral votes to 10 between the 1960 and 1964 presidential elections.
As for how Minnesota compares to its neighboring states in the Midwest, Wisconsin and Missouri also have 10 electoral votes.
North and South Dakota each have three.
Illinois has 20, Nebraska has five and Kansas has six.
Michigan and Ohio are also in the top three Midwest states with 16 and 18 respectively.
Iowa has six electoral votes this year.
