Mankato City Council selects Arntz to become new city manager

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato City Council has made their pick for a new city manager.
The council voted six to one Friday afternoon to offer the job to current Waconia City Administrator Susan Arntz.
Arntz was one of three finalists who spoke with the council Thursday and Friday.
Friday’s vote authorizes the city to enter contract negotiations with Arntz.
They expect to have an answer by Monday.
If she accepts the job, she would begin in January; current Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges' last official day on the job is Dec. 31.
