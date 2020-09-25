Mankato East, West to renew cross-town rivalry in season of uncertainties

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In a season filled with unknowns, the cross-town rivalry matchup between the Mankato East Cougars and Mankato West Scarlets soccer teams is finally here. Here are some of the coaches and players' thoughts heading into Friday’s matchup.
“It’s 7 p.m. on a Friday night, I don’t know if it gets much better than that,” Mankato West Head Coach Crissy Makela said.
“The atmosphere is really nice playing a rival," Mankato East senior Megan Geraets said.
”We always bring our A-game. The competition is awesome. It’s super fun," Mankato West junior Elise Rykhus said.
“They’re always very competitive. Everyone gives their all in these games," Mankato East senior Sydney Prybylla said.
”Records are never what’s important going into these games. I think the key for us is playing at a high pace," Makela added.
“Keeping our possession, playing as a team, and using our speed on offense and defense will be especially important to come out with a win," Mankato East Head Coach Lizzy Vetter said.
”Our goal as a team is always to score within the first five minutes," Mankato West senior Erin Peters said.
“Creates the energy for the rest of the game," said Anna Bauer, Mankato West senior.
”Mentally, the first goal will be huge trying to get out and score quickly. Not only that, keeping their shoulders high if it doesn’t go our way," Vetter added.
“Both teams come ready to compete and want to win," Mankato West senior Kylie Peters said.
”Tensions are high, it’s going to be a close match-up," said Izzy Schott, Mankato East sophomore.
