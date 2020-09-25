The Mankato YMCA kick starts distance learning program

“The kids are absolutely fantastic, these are kids that we adore getting to watch them grow and watch them learn. I think that we can see from the beginning of the semester when we first started this, they were all really hesitant and very nervous about how this was going to do and how they were going to do online learning. It’s totally different than last semester and what they have done in the past. I think they are just loving getting to be with other kids and be a kid," distance learning coordinator at The Mankato YMCA, Jada Worley said.