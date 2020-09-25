The Mankato YMCA kick starts distance learning program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Distance Learning Academic Support program helps students in elementary and middle school who are enrolled in the online distance learning plan with the Mankato school district.
The Y says this program is much more than just helping students with the distance learning curve.
“We have facilitators who are here, helping the children get onto their seesaw or their Google classroom. Completing the coursework that they have for the day, when they have completed that. Then it is time for fun and that is where The Y, really is a great place because we have that recreational aspect," youth and development director at The Mankato YMCA, Karri Olmanson said.
The students are getting used to the new normal with the help of the program and its team.
“The kids are absolutely fantastic, these are kids that we adore getting to watch them grow and watch them learn. I think that we can see from the beginning of the semester when we first started this, they were all really hesitant and very nervous about how this was going to do and how they were going to do online learning. It’s totally different than last semester and what they have done in the past. I think they are just loving getting to be with other kids and be a kid," distance learning coordinator at The Mankato YMCA, Jada Worley said.
The program is offered Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $28 a day with a YMCA Membership.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.