MDH: six additional deaths tied to COVID-19; over 1,100 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,191 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 94,189.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19, including a Renville County resident in their 80′s. The statewide death toll is now at 1,988. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,438.
There are 84,256 people who are no longer isolated.
7,391 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,067 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,924,020.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 690 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 84,678.
There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,306.
62,623 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
766,786 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
