Minn. Nurses Association stresses importance of not letting guard down to COVID

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As Minnesota approaches 2,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the Minnesota Nurses Association is reminding people that the pandemic isn’t over yet.
“The pandemic is still alive, and as we know we’ve experienced significant loss in our state as well as across the country. It is important to follow the mandates of social distancing, wearing a mask, encouraging our leadership to make sure that we do contact tracing,” explained Bernadine Engeldorf, vice president of the Minnesota Nurses Association.
The message comes as President Trump delivered a speech on health care priorities in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida.
“We’re putting American patients back in charge and we’re putting them first.”
In Charlotte, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at making health care more affordable and protecting people with preexisting conditions.
