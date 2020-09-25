Minnesota man sentenced for crash that killed two women

By Associated Press | September 25, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 5:02 PM

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A 24-year-old Minnesota man has been sentenced in connection with a July 4 crash that killed two women in western Montana.

Mason David Drake received a 40-year sentence with 20 years suspended on Thursday for his role in the deaths.

Drake entered into a plea deal with prosecutors in July.

Prosecutors say Drake was intoxicated when his vehicle crossed Montana Highway 35 east of Kalispell and crashed head-on into a truck.

The collision killed 59-year-old Alice Barten and her daughter, 31-year-old Katie Barten.

An investigation by a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol said Drake’s blood-alcohol level was .136%, which is above the legal limit of 0.08.

