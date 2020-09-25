President Trump to return to Minnesota Wednesday

“Donald Trump just announced that he plans to visit Duluth the day after he goes head-to-head with Joe Biden in the first presidential debate. We know that during the debate, Trump will do everything he can to distract from the devastating reality of his failed coronavirus response and his relentless attacks on the ACA. Even during this pandemic, he’s still trying to repeal health care from millions -- including protections for as many as 4 in 10 Americans with preexisting conditions -- and ram through an anti-ACA Supreme Court nominee. Minnesotans deserve a leader like Joe Biden who will fight for working families, expand health coverage, and build an economy that works for everyone. Donald Trump has shown us time and time again that he has no one in mind but himself.”