Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign pushed back

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Expect to hear the jingle of bells outside local retail stores a little later this year than usual.
The Mankato Salvation Army has decided to push back the start date of its Red Kettle fundraising campaign this year, about nine days later than usual. Last year through just Red Kettle donations, the Mankato Salvation Army raised around 182 thousand dollars, and despite having fewer days for the holiday campaign, this year they’re hoping to raise even more money.
“The reality that our world has changed I think is the biggest reason we’ve decided to push back the kettles having a presence in the community. I think that coupled with our coin shortage, people shop differently now..all of those things are things we’ve had to keep in mind and it’s not a free campaign for us to run so we’ve had to keep in mind that as well,” says Lt. Andy Wheeler from the Mankato Salvation Army.
Wheeler says it’s important for donors to know the donations they make here, stay here at the local level. The Mankato Salvation Army is hoping to have red kettles set up at local stores November 23 through December 24. Even before that date, you can always make a donation to support the Mankato Salvation Army online at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/Mankato.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.