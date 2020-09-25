Waseca, JWP back to hybrid for 7-12 Grade

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Two school districts in Waseca County give the green light for more students to be back in the classroom.
Beginning Monday the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District and the Waseca School District will both transition their 7th through 12th-grade students to a hybrid model.
During a two-week period in August, Waseca County had Minnesota’s highest COVID-19 testing positivity rate, forcing both schools to transition to distance learning for upper grades. However, Waseca Superintendent Eric Hudspith says in recent weeks that number has gone down significantly. He also said it’s important to note infections at the Waseca Prison have contributed to a large portion of the county’s cases.
