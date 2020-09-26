Madelia brewery hosts it’s first-ever Oktoberfest.

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lost Sanity Brewery invited the community to their beer garden for Oktoberfest music and beer.
The celebration posed as a last “hurrah” before the winter season.
“With everyone getting outside before the snow falls and with the COVID-19 thing. We’re all not going to be able to do the things we like to do. This will just give us a fun day and one last hurrah before we all end up inside for six months," co-owner of the Lost Sanity Brewery, Doug Fenske said.
The brewery opened it’s doors in March of 2018 and this is the first public event for owners, Doug and Caleb Fenske.
“It’s just rewarding to see everyone kind of come and have a great time. It’s kind of what we do with the brewery, we try to facilitate fun which is kind of the whole thing," co-owner of the Lost Sanity Brewery, Caleb Fenske said.
The Madelia Fire Department also got in on the fun and took the opportunity to raise money by providing traditional Oktoberfest food.
