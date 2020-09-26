Mayor responds to criticism from state after health surveyors allegedly intimidated

EITZEN, Minn. (KEYC) - The mayor of Eitzen, Minnesota, is responding after reports of alleged harassment directed at COVID-19 survey crews earlier this month.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control pulled its federal surveyors out of Minnesota this week after they experienced alleged verbal abuse and intimidation.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, one survey team was boxed in by two cars and threatened by three men, including one with a gun.
Mayor Jeff Adamson says the city is shocked by the accusations, saying a resident reported concern of unmarked cars with out-of-state plates driving through town with a team of people going door to door claiming to be conducting a COVID-19 survey and tests. The mayor says the city was not notified prior to the team’s arrival.
Eitzen sits on the Iowa border south of Caledonia in southeastern Minnesota’s Houston County and has a population of around 250.
