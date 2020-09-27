A local market displays a variety of vendors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “I don’t like vending for other people, vending for other people means that I have to pay someone to vend my own stuff. So I decided, I’m going to start my own group where we can vend our own stuff out of. We can do free vending events or really really cheap vending events," founder of the River Valley Makers Market and owner of Crystal Candles, Alex Ek said.
The River Valley Makers Market sets up shop in Old Town Mankato at the Hub Food Park.
The market is home to a variety of small business’s like The Mineral Men, Christy’s Crystals, The Madd Pixies and GypsySigh.
It gives small business’s a chance to make a name for themselves.
“Gives people an opportunity to work for themselves and that is really what my main focus was here. Giving people the ability to start their own business’s and have a means to sell those products," Ek said.
Founder, Alex Ek, is excited to see the fruits of his labor.
“We started the River Valley Makers in 2019 with 12 vendors and now we have 61 vendors in the group. So it’s growing, it’s grown quite a bit in the last year," Ek said.
All of the vendors are small town business’s and have their own unique essence like Crystal Candles.
The merchandise includes Quartz minerals in the bottom of them and the only way to get to the crystals is to burn through the candles.
“I wanted to share my passion of rocks and minerals with as many people as I could," Ek said.
Ek who also owns Crystal Candles wanted customers to understand his passion for rocks for themselves.
“My passion just so happened to flourish. I was actually a late bloomer for the rock passion, but I started to get into rocks and minerals on a geological stand point. When I was about 25, so I’ve been doing this for seven years now," Ek said.
The River Valley Makers Market is much more than a business opportunity, it’s a community.
There are two upcoming markets that are happening on October 10th and 24th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
