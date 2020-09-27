Mankato mother/daughter business selected for Mall of America’s Community Commons space

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mall of America has chosen 17 small businesses to fill their Community Commons space for 6 months rent free.
The initiative aims to support those businesses displaced by the recent civil unrest in Minneapolis following George Floyd’s death and to also help small area businesses grow during the pandemic.
"The Mall of America really wanted to create a space for businesses that have been impacted to thrive,” said Entrepreneur and Mya’s mother Briana Williamson.
Such as 5-year-old Mankato kid-entrepreneur, Mya Williamson’s cosmetic line.
“So one of the things we talked about with her (Mya), she had was some multi-color hair wax," said Mya’s mother.
Candy Colors Hair wax is made from plant based materials and allows you to temporarily change your hair color.
There are 9 colors to choose from. The creamy texture made of plant based ingredients works for all hair types but especially works well for the natural hair of colored men and women.
“It’s awesome and it makes me happy to put it in my hair and kids hair," said Mya.
Mya continues to be an advocate for the love of natural hair. Previously co-authoring the books My Natural Hair ABC’s, The Ballerina Who lost her Fro and more.
“I feel so pretty. I feel amazing. I feel gorgeous," shouted Mya.
Candy Colors, along with the other selected businesses are set to open in the Community Space October 1st.
