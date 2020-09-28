Cleveland 9th Grader recognized for saving friend’s life

According to the school district, Sami Steiner was in the right place at the right time when a family friend frantically came to her room recently. She found out her friend had been stung by a bee and that she was deathly allergic to bee stings. Officials say they both then walked to the kitchen where Steiner administered an EpiPen and kept the victim calm. She also got her some Benadryl to help with the allergic reaction.