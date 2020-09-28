The Docket: local and national election events this week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With September coming to an end, there are just 36 days until Election Day.
We will officially hit that thirty day mark this Sunday.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Sept. 28th, 2020.
Mankato City Council plans to formally appoint election judges for the General Election Monday evening.
Judges, or poll workers, are trained to handle several aspects of the polling place on Election Day.
Election judges need to be appointed at least 25 days before the election.
President Trump is returning to Minnesota on Wednesday.
The president is scheduled to hold a campaign event in Duluth in an effort to gain support in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District.
The announcement comes after Ivanka Trump’s visit to Winona Friday morning and her and Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Minneapolis on Thursday.
The presidential debate is this week.
Democratic nominee and Former Vice President Joe Biden will face President Trump Sept. 29th.
The debate will take place in Cleveland, Ohio.
