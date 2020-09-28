Fairmont school board allows planning for sporting events, extends hybrid learning model

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Area School Board voted to continue its district’s hybrid learning model Monday while allowing staff to develop plans to hold sporting events.
The decision comes after nearly a hundred students, staff and parents attended the meeting to ask the district to allow extracurricular activities regardless of which learning model is chosen.
“I think we found a mutual understanding that benefits our kids and that’s what it’s all been about from the start of this movement,” said football coach and social studies teacher Brian Wille. “And no matter what side of the fence stood on, whether you are for or against, I think our school board and our collective team came together and made a decision that was right and for the kids.”
The decision came after the board heard a presentation from Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties that recommended the district extend its hybrid model or shift to distance learning.
