Mankato Area Public Schools extends summer food program to the end of the year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Sept. 28, Mankato Area Public Schools is providing free breakfast and lunch to youth 18-years-old and under, continuing the summer food program.
This service is part of the extended Food Service Program approved by the USDA that Mankato Area Public Schools have been utilizing since March.
Youth don’t have to be enrolled in Mankato Area Public Schools or qualify for free or reduced meals to participate.
Meals can be picked up at Mankato East and Mankato West High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, Monday through Friday.
“Just recently, we restarted it during the school year, because the USDA has extended the ability for us to do this through the 31st of December. The new piece that we’ve just released with our families is that we are now opening up to anyone 18 and under... so it has been opened up to the full community now,” said Darcy Stueber, Mankato Area Public Schools Director of Food Services.
It is asked that those that wish to pick up free meals pre-order online by 8 a.m. A link to pre-order and a full menu of meals can be found here.
