Minnesota health officials complete over 2 million COVID-19 tests

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota health officials have now completed more than 2 million COVID-19 tests statewide. The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,003,115.
The Minnesota Department of Health also reports 936 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 97,638.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 2,015. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,447.
There are 87,330 people who are no longer isolated.
7,546 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. 2,111 people who tested positive have been admitted into the ICU statewide.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 729 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 86,961.
There have been two additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,320.
66,281 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
786,742 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
