MSU Mankato replaces Homecoming Week with Spirit Month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On a week that would typically feature events highlighting purple and gold pride on campus at Minnesota State University, homecoming week is looking much different.
For the first time since being postponed due to World War II in 1943, Minnesota State Mankato will not hold a traditional fall Homecoming. Campus officials say the decision was made in an effort to keep students and the campus community safe during the pandemic.
In place of homecoming activities, the University is hosting Spirit Month beginning today through October 29. The month features a variety of social distance-friendly activities, like a free drive-thru farmer’s market, 3D chalk art drawing on the campus mall, and more.
For a full list of Spirit Month events, visit mankato.mnsu.edu.
