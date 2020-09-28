Suspects sought in armed robbery

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Police Department asks for help in locating two suspects in connection to an aggravated armed robbery.
Officers responded to the parking lot of the Colony Court Apartments in North Mankato just before 10:30 Friday night.
Authorities say the victim was approached by two men while sitting in a vehicle, each allegedly displayed a gun. Police say the suspects took the victims' cell phone, wallet, and a pair of shoes. The victim was not injured.
One of the suspects has been identified as 21-year-old Deondre Timberlake, of Litchfield. Timberlake is described as an African American, 5 foot 11, 185 lbs., last seen wearing a black hoodie style sweatshirt and having a full ‘curly’ beard.
The other suspect was described as an African American man, about 5′11 to 6 feet tall, having a thin beard with mustache, wearing dark clothing and a dark-colored beanie-style hat.
Both suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous. A cash reward has been offered for anyone who provides information leading to their arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact North Mankato Police.
