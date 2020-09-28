WEM volleyball gears up for upcoming season

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — Once again, the expectations are high for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers volleyball team after finishing as the Class A state runner up a season ago.
The Minnesota State High School League did come up with plans to hold section tournaments for all fall sports, but a state volleyball tournament remains up in the air at this point.
Regardless, the Bucs hope to be playing for a state title at the end of the season.
“Our goal is to go back to state. We’re looking to redeem ourselves and get that championship this year. We did lose two middles last year, so we’re looking to replace that. I believe if we work hard enough, we can make it back to that state tournament again,” senior Toryn Richards said.
“I feel like we’ve all actually been playing really well together considering we haven’t played together in a while. It’s an adjustment not playing in a while, but we’re getting there,” senior Kylie Pittman added.
The Bucs are gearing up for an abbreviated schedule this season which means the squad won’t be able to go to any tournaments and take on some of the tougher non-conference opponents in the state.
“We really try to make a tough non-conference schedule where we go to tournaments where we know we can play teams that are ranked in the top of the state," explained Head Coach Crystal Lamont. "That’s going to change. We have all the respect in the world for our conference teams, but it really helps prepare us when we can play other teams.”
WEM will rely on a strong senior class to lead the way by making the most of every opportunity.
“It’s so hard to wrap your head around the idea that it is really starting. Getting back into the gym today even is just an eye-opener. This is it, we have to give it our all the rest of our senior year,” senior Ellie Ready added.
Volleyball games begin Oct. 8 for teams across the state.
