Angie Craig sues for November election

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Angie Craig (MN-02) is seeking a court order that would require her congressional race to be decided in November.
The race in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District has been delayed until February because a third-party candidate recently died.
The death of Legal Marijuana Now Party’s candidate Adam Weeks triggered a state law that requires races to be postponed and decided by a special election if a major party candidate dies within 79 days of Election Day.
Craig argues in her lawsuit that federal law requires the contest to be decided as part of the November election.
