COVID outbreaks in Minnesota linked to social gatherings, Ag-related workplaces

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health issuing a warning after seeing an increase in outbreaks of COVID-19 in workplaces and social gatherings.
According to Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann as of Monday, Minnesota has had 89 case clusters in businesses regulated by the Department of Agriculture. Case clusters are identified as having three or more COVID cases at one given time. Officials are also reporting 40 case clusters in meat processing plants, 182 in manufacturing facilities, and 246 in general business settings.
The latest data shows Minnesota has also had 37 outbreaks linked to weddings, 11 linked to funerals, and 22 connected to fitness centers statewide since the pandemic began.
