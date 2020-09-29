Eric Trump, Jill Biden announce upcoming Minnesota visits

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Trump and Biden campaigns will continue to be actively involved in Minnesota as Election Day approaches.
The Trump campaign announced Monday that Eric Trump will host a Make America Great Again event Thursday at Potter Trucking in Becker.
The president’s son is also scheduled to host a similar rally in Wisconsin Thursday.
Eric Trump’s visit to the state will come one day after President Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Duluth, and two after the season’s first Presidential Debate.
On Tuesday, the Biden for President campaign announced Jill Biden will make a returning visit to the state, following her appearance at Jeffers Pond Elementary School in Prior Lake on Sept. 9.
The former Second Lady of the United States is scheduled to host an event in Minneapolis on Saturday, but no additional information about her visit has been made available.
Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden last visited Minnesota on Sept. 18, when Trump hosted an event in Bemidji and Biden participated in events in the Duluth area.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.