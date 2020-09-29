Gustavus led research group explores impact of COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Gustavus Adolphus College professor is leading a Minnesota based COVID-19 research team.
The group is set out to explore the impact of COVID-19 on African, Asian, and Latin x immigrant and refugee communities not only in Minnesota, but across the nation. A grant-making this research possible was one of only 62 awarded to research groups worldwide from a pool of over 1,300 applicants. Gustavus history professor Maddalena Marinari is leading the research with the help of the University of Minnesota and two undergraduate Gustavus students.
“In the spring as the pandemic was going on and no one was paying attention to what was happening to immigrants, refugees and asylees community I decided purely out of frustration to apply for this grant because I really felt that we should do something to preserve their stories and their voices,” says Marinari.
University of Minnesota researchers have already covered research on the first half of the pandemic so far, so this group will focus on the second half of the year. Professor Marinari’s group is now in week two of research, which includes gathering data from reputable websites, newspapers, and other media sources. That will lead into part two of the project, which includes gathering personal stories from various cultures who have been impacted.
