Health officials remind Martin County residents to social distance

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Area health officials are reminding residents in Martin County to social distance as COVID-19 cases continue to grow.
Through contact investigation and case tracing, Community Health & Human Services of Faribault & Martin Counties identified that large September gatherings have attributed to the spread.
Health officials encourage the public to get tested if they have been in contact with someone positive or shown any signs or symptoms of COVID-19. In addition, officials are also debunking area myths on the virus.
“We’ve also heard some other things that individuals who’ve experienced allergies will test positive for COVID-19. The truth with that is the testing for COVID-19 is looking for the virus so seasonal allergies will not trigger a positive result," said Martin County Community Health and Human Services Executive Director Chera Sevcik.
Testing in Martin County is available through multiple health providers including a drive-thru test clinic through Mayo Clinic Health System.
