A look ahead at tonight’s presidential debate

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s debate night in America.
Tuesday night’s presidential debate will take place in Cleveland, Ohio. The debate kicks off at 8 p.m. and is the first of three debates. The 90-minute debate is divided into six 15 minute segments.
President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden face off Tuesday for the first time.
The audience will be limited in size due to COVID-19.
The pandemic is one of the night’s big topics, along with the economy, race and violence in the U.S., the integrity of the elections, the Supreme Court and more.
The two candidates are expected to present their visions for the country, and their supporters are eager to watch the action unfold.
Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) said he’s looking forward to hearing Biden speak directly to voters.
“It’s time for him to lay out his vision and his plan, and I think he’s going to do a great job of that," he said.
“I’m really looking forward to in the entire campaign is the contrast of ideas that we will finally be able to see," said Trump campaign spokesperson Erin Perrine.
Perrine said the economy is one topic that especially relates to Minnesotans.
“When you talk about the economy, you talk about energy. You talk about infrastructure. You talk about those things that are really important to Minnesota," she said.
Frentz said he’s hoping to hear about agriculture.
“We have farmers that have been suffering under commodity prices for years. We want to hear our plan to move that forward. I think with the ethanol waiver issue in particular, both candidates would be wise to address farmers and agriculture in general," he said.
Here in Blue Earth County, at least 1,300 people have participated in early voting so far, with that number growing daily. Nationwide, more than 1 million votes have already been cast.
President Donald Trump will bring his campaign back to Minnesota Wednesday for a rally in Duluth, while Eric Trump will visit Becker Thursday for a similar campaign event.
Jill Biden is scheduled to return to Minnesota Saturday for an event in Minneapolis.
