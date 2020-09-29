MDH: five additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 817 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 817 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 98,447.
Over 10,000 health care workers statewide have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19, including a Martin County resident in their 90′s. The statewide death toll is now at 2,020. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,449.
There are 88,380 people who are no longer isolated.
7,633 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,129 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,017,350.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 344 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 87,631.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,326.
67,464 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
791,505 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.