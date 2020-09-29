Minnesota officials investigating cause of multistate 911 outage

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Communication Networks division (DPS-ECN) announced Tuesday it is investigating the cause of a multistate 911 outage that occurred Monday evening.
The outage had local impacts, with all 911 lines going temporarily offline in Waseca County.
In the initial news release sent by the department Tuesday, officials say a preliminary review by CenturyLink, the state’s contracted 911 service provider, showed that 135 calls to 24 Minnesota public safety answering points failed to be routed during the 48-minute disruption. However, DPS-ECN officials believe the outage lasted longer than 48 minutes and many other 911 calls were not included in the list.
Although the reason for the outage remains under investigation, CenturyLink says the problem originated on a partnering vendor’s platform when an internal networking component failed to correctly forward traffic. CenturyLink added that the vendor is conducting an investigation of its own.
Minnesota was not the only state affected by this outage, as law enforcement agencies in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah also saw some of their lines go offline Monday.
Anyone trying to call 911 in a situation where they are unable to get through is encouraged to use their respective agency’s alternate phone number.
