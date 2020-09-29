Minnesota to receive over $5.6 million to aid in repairing roads, bridges

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — Federal funding is earmarked for bridges and roads across Minnesota.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is providing $574 million to help 39 states, including Minnesota, make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by natural disasters.
“With these funds, the administration is helping communities recover, rebuild and reclaim their lives again," said Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.
The money will be used to reimburse states, territories, federal land management agencies, and tribal governments for eligible expenses associated with damage from natural disasters or other emergency situations. According to the department, the funds will help to pay for the reconstruction or replacement of damaged highways and bridges along with the arrangement of detours and replacement of guardrails or other damaged safety devices.
Of the total $574 million in funds, Minnesota is to receive over $5.6 million in aid.
Nicollet County is to receive $876,350.28 to help with flood mitigation, with one of those being Nicollet County Road 12 outside Courtland.
“A small water body out there went over the road a couple years ago and has not receded. We are going to raise the road about eight feet and that will take care of any future flooding of the road,” said Nicollet County Administrator Ryan Krosch.
In addition, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Jackson and Sibley counties will all receive parts of the funding coming to Minnesota.
Some of the reimbursements in Minnesota, Iowa and others across the nation include:
- More than $14 million to Iowa for March 2019 flooding along the Missouri River;
- More than $64 million to California, including $34 million for November 2018 wildfires;
- More than $46 million to Nebraska for winter storms and flooding in 2019;
- More than $27 million to Alabama for storms and flooding in 2020;
- More than $25 million to Michigan for flooding in the central part of the state in 2020;
- More than $22 million to Florida for Hurricane Michael in 2018; and
- More than $21 million to North Carolina for Hurricane Dorian in 2019.
