Bundle Me Warm program accepting donations for winter season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Salvation Army continues its Bundle Me Warm program to help provide families in need with donated cold-weather gear to keep warm this winter.
The program will run Oct. 21-23 at the Mankato Salvation Army Youth Center on Riverfront Drive.
COVID-19 precautions, like mask-wearing, will be enforced, and participants can expect to show ID.
Lt. Andy Wheeler says the Bundle Me Warm program makes a big difference each year.
“I think my favorite story about something like this is being approached by a really young child, probably the age of 10 or 11, as I would have been dressed as Santa Claus, and that kid asked Santa for a coat. And as heartbreaking as that was, the Salvation Army was able to help provide that.”
Donations for the event may be delivered to the Salvation Army year-round at the Star Street location.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.