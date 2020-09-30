Increase in fire deaths in 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Deaths caused by fires have well surpassed what Minnesota saw at this time last year.
According to preliminary data from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Minnesota has had 43 fire deaths so far this year, up 39 percent from the 31 deaths we saw last year at this time.
Officials say many of this year’s fatalities stem from careless smoking or unattended cooking. Last year careless smoking was the leading cause of fire deaths in Minnesota. Ten people died in smoking-related fires in 2019.d
