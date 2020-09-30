Mankato Brewery, Lupulin Brewing Company team up to honor local hero

“He was just an amazing guy, almost like a superhero in himself. Dealing with his own personal struggles with his illness, knowing that we wanted to make a beer to honor and support Jonathan, but to also bring that awareness back to the community. A legacy for Jonathan with this foundation, the idea was to make a beer that was fun and people would enjoy — very craft-focused, but bring awareness to Jonathan’s story, but men’s health specifically," explained Tim Tupy, Mankato Brewery co-founder.