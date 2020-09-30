MDH: 16 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 689 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 689 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 99,134.
There have been 16 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The fatalities include a Blue Earth County resident in their 70′s, and two Redwood County residents, one in their 70′s and one in their 90′s.
The statewide death toll is now at 2,036. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,458.
There are 89,392 people who are no longer isolated.
7,701 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,146 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,030,167.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 637 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 88,808.
There have been 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,344.
68,411 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
798,650 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.