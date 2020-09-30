Minnesota Court of Appeals makes landmark ruling

“I am really pleased to see that the State has decided to say that this was a violation and our state does not stand for this. You know that now we’ve got some definite legal backing to be able to prevent these types of situations from occurring. I think our state has always been kind of front-runners on this because we were the first state to prohibit gender identity discrimination overall, and so I am just really pleased to see that Minnesota is willing to take a stand again and say ‘yeah, no this was not right. This was violating an individual’s rights,’” explained Kolstad.