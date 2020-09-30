New study finds that Minnesota agriculture and forestry contributes more than $37 billion dollars in economic value

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’re getting a closer look at the impact the agriculture and forestry industries have on Minnesota’s economy.
A 2020 Economic Contribution Study of Minnesota Agriculture and Forestry released this week finds both industries add more than $37 billion dollars in value to the state’s economy.
The study conducted by Decision Innovation Solutions also found that the industries provide nearly 400,000 jobs in the state and more than $100 billion dollars in output sales.
“We conducted this state-wide survey just to find out exactly what the impact is of agriculture on our state. While we in agriculture knew our impact was large, I think what’s important is that all consumers understand the importance of agriculture to every Minnesotan, consumer and resident,” said CEO of Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, Tom Slunecka.
The report also shows that 99% of farms in Minnesota are family farms. A link to the full study can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.