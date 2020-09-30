President Donald Trump makes another Minnesota visit

(KEYC) - These efforts are being noticed by many as Election Day is just over a month away.
Members of the Joe Biden campaign say Trump is trying to divide the state. The President’s appearance in Duluth tonight sparked some unrest and also peaceful protest.
“In my community, people march together peacefully and come together. There are events today in Duluth since Trump is here that are about people standing up for each other. Talking again about those values of caring for one another and are showcasing that through events in Duluth. To let their voices be heard, but have been incredibly peaceful and incredibly heartening to see our community come together to stand against hate," State Representative, Liz Olson said.
Jill Biden will visit Minneapolis this Saturday.
