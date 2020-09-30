Shooting, car jacking suspect shot by police

Officers in St. Cloud were assisting St. Paul police in locating the suspect who was accused of shooting at officers in St. Paul Monday night. Police say the suspect was found in a vehicle in a parking lot in St. Cloud about 6 p.m. last night. Police say he got out of the vehicle armed with a gun and was shot by officers. The suspect died at the scene. A woman in the suspect’s vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital. No officers were injured during the incident. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.