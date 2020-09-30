South Central College unveils three new health science labs

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — South Central College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for three new health science labs to celebrate the generous contributions of the Mankato Clinic.
The Mankato Clinic and Mankato Clinic Foundation donated $350,000 to SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation.
Leaders joined SCC administrators, professors and students to tour the new facilities. The upgrade will allow students to engage in more realistic scenarios to better prepare them for the medical field.
“This donation received from Mankato Clinic and the Mankato Clinic Foundation enriches our students' education in the nursing and allied health professions. Through simulation, they’re able to expand their learning opportunities, even outside of some of the specific programs, but overall, we’re making sure students have in-demand ready skills to go out into the workforce,” South Central College President Annette Parker explained.
The donation will also be used to fund student scholarships over the next 10 years.
