Suspected drug overdose leads to death

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 32-year-old North Mankato man dies following a suspected drug overdose.
According to the North Mankato Police Department, Jaeton Williams was brought to the hospital last Thursday after emergency crews responded to his North Mankato home for a suspected drug overdose and found him unresponsive. He has since died. An autopsy will be conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner to determine his exact cause of death.
The North Mankato Police Department and River Valley Drug Task Force are continuing to investigate.
