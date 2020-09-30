Takeaways from the first presidential debate

OHIO. (KEYC) - The first presidential debate covered a wide range of topics from COVID-19 to the Supreme Court.
President Trump and former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden began last night’s debate offering different views on who should appoint the next Supreme Court justice.
The president argued that he has a right to.
“I will tell you very simply, we won the election, elections have consequences. We have the senate, we have the White House, we have a phenomenal nominee," he said.
Biden took the opposite stance.
“That say occurs when they vote for United States senators, and when they vote for [the president.] They’re not going to get that chance now because we’re in an election already," he said, “What’s at stake there - the president has made it clear that he wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act.”
The topic then shifted to COVID-19, where in Minnesota, over 2,000 people have died.
The nominees spoke on the Coronavirus and opening the U.S. economy.
“Millionaires and billionaires like him in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis have done very well," he said, "Why does he want to open it up? Why doesn’t he take care of the American people? You can’t fix the economy until you fix the COVID-19 crisis.”
Trump responded, “People want their schools open. They don’t want to be shut down.”
Biden released his 2019 returns hours before the debate and called on the president to do the same.
A New York Times story published Sunday reported President Trump only paid $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017 and none in many previous years.
The president denied this during the debate.
“I paid millions in taxes, I paid millions in dollars," he said.
Biden responded, “I’m going to eliminate the Trump tax codes.”
Late in the evening, President Trump was asked to disavow white supremacy and did not directly do so, saying, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by."
The debate prompted responses from Minnesota politicians like Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D - Minnesota).
The vice presidential debate is next Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah.
