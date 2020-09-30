Two breweries team up to honor a local hero

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hazy Hero IPA is brewing once again at Mankato Brewery.
It’s part of growMANkato 2020, a month-long men’s health awareness campaign that happens every November here in Mankato.
The beer, created in 2018, honors Jonathan Zierdt, the former CEO of Greater Mankato Growth, who lost his battle with cancer in 2019.
“He was just an amazing guy, almost like a superhero in himself. Dealing with his own personal struggles with his illness, knowing that we wanted to make a beer to honor and support Jonathon, but to also bring that awareness back to the community. A legacy for Jonathon with this foundation, the idea was to make a beer that was fun and people would enjoy. Very craft focused, but bring awareness to Jonathon’s story, but men’s health specifically," co-founder of Mankato Brewery, Timy Tupy said.
Jeff Zierdt, brother of Jonathan and owner of Lupulin Brewing Company, collaborated on the beer with Mankato Brewery.
“It’s an emotional day here, being back here at Mankato on that brew deck. Being able to go up there and being able to kind of replicate what he did that day."
8.18....66 Hazy Hero’s Alcohol Per Volume and International Bitterness Units come from Jonathan’s birthday and now his memory raises awareness.
Proceeds from sales of Hazy Hero IPA will go to the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, which gives handcrafted care boxes to local cancer patients.
This month of November strikes a soft spot in founder of Mankato Area Foundation and the initiative growMANkato, Chris Harstad’s heart.
“I’m a testicular cancer survivor myself. I was diagnosed at age 27. Surprising to hear what I had to deal with cancer at that age and other men even earlier have to deal with testicular cancer. We want to raise awareness that men ages 18 through 39, be on the look out for it. Self-check, go see your doctor and have that conversation."
Today the Mankato Area Foundation also announced its 2020-2021 ambassador, Mayo Clinic Health System’s Dr. Chaun Cox.
The announcement of the beer relaunch and new ambassador kick starts growMANkato 2020, which officially begins November second.
