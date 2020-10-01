Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is now open to public

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Like many nonprofits, The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota was forced to close its doors back in March. Those doors have remained closed to guests until Thursday.
While being closed the museum lost nearly a quarter of a million dollars in revenue, but today families could be seen waiting in their cars for the doors to open once again. A new beginning that comes with new interactive exhibits, including The Energy Powered by Play which teaches kids everything about energy. No matter which exhibits kids explore. Safety is the museum staff’s number one priority.
“We’ve created a lot of new cleaning protocols. We’ve always had a very high standard for our cleaning procedures and we’ve augmented those significantly with being open more limited hours, having cleaning sessions in-between. We’re wiping things down always, we’re switching out props, toys, and other play items so that things are kept very very clean,” says Louise Dickmeyer, CEO of Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.
New hours of operation are 9 through noon on Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 9 to 4 on Saturday. Daily admission is $9 with those 12 months and under getting in free. The museum is also accepting donations.
To donate visit www.cmsouthernmn.org.
