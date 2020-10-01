Cougars stay undefeated with a win over cross-town rival Scarlets

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West and Mankato East girls’ cross-country programs went head-to-head at Dakota Meadows Middle School for their regular-season finale.
Nobody came close to sophomore Olivia Beschoner. She would finish with a final time of 19:44.5.
7th grader, Lauren Henkels took 2nd place with a time of 19:57 and West freshman Chloe Aanenson earned 3rd place, finishing just over 20 minutes.
East completes the 2020 season 6-0, to defeat the Scarlets 20-41 with 7 runners in the top-10.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.