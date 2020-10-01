ECHO Food Shelf given symbol of peace

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The ECHO Food Shelf in Mankato was presented a peace pole Thursday by Hope Interface Faith in recognition for the food shelf’s assistance to the community.
Over the decades, hundreds of thousands of peace poles have been planted around the world as part of a Global Peace Pole project.
The symbol of peace being planted at ECHO is Mankato’s fourteenth with others standing at places such as BENCHS and Land of Memories Park.
We’re presenting it to the mission. It’s not really to the people - this peace pole goes to every organization, to their mission and what they play out here in the Mankato area," said Rev. Janice Gorman, a Hope Interface Fair team member. “I tell everybody: give to the ECHO Food Shelf. It is needed at this time and especially right now.”
The pole is scheduled to be placed in front of ECHO Food Shelf this weekend.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.